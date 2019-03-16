|
SMITH Sylvia Anne (Watts):
11.12.1931 - 12.03.2019 Loving wife of Glen (dec). Much loved Mum of Glenys, Beverley, Colin, John (dec), Carmel and Glen. Mother-in-law to Nick, Heather, John and Helen. Treasured Nan to 19. Great Nan to 25. Great Great Nan to one.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Ellenvale after a short illness. Reunited with Dad and Brother John. RIP
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019