HAIR (Sydney Leonard):

My beloved husband Syd who passed away on the 2nd of March 2019 after 51 years of marriage, no more pain my Darling.

Thank you for the endless love and happiness that helps me through each day and the memories that will never fade away. I will love and miss you dearly. Rest in peace now my love

Your Loving Wife Donna xx



HAIR (Sydney Leonard):

Dearest Dad (Poppy),

Words cannot express the heartache and grief we feel with your sudden passing. Always a warm, loving Father and always the listener to us all. A man of so many qualities for which you could spread around. As the hurt slowly subsides we will always be left with the happy memories.

To the world you were one, but to us you were the world... We love you... Forever in our hearts. Darryl, Monique, Kirsty, and Maia xxxx

HAIR (Sydney Leonard):

My Loving Father (Poppy), It's with a heavy and broken heart that on the 2nd of March 2019 you left our world and are no longer in pain. No one will know the heartache and secret tears that will flow and what it means to lose you. You can never be replaced. In life we always loved you and in death you will always be loved and in our hearts. Heaven has just received another Angel. Rest in Peace Dad. Love Always Karen, Neil, Aimee, Brenden and Hannah xxxxx







