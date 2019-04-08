CORSER Sydney Douglas (OBE AM CitWA):
Passed away peacefully Saturday 6th April age 88 years. A truly wonderful, loving and gracious husband to Danae, father to Dee, Lisa, Jane and John and grandfather to Joshua, Sam, Reuben, Daisy, Isabela and Madison. Eldest son of Norma and Eric Corser deceased. A very special man who enriched the lives of all who knew him. He will be very sadly missed by all.
Rest in peace our darling. Danae, Dee, Lisa, Jane, John
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019