DUPLEX (Suzie):
Suzanne Marie, passed away unexpectedly in Bunbury on the 23rd February. Loving Wife of Desmond, adored Mother of Bianca and Adam, admired Mother-in-law of Simon and Bethwyn. World's best Nanny of Rose, Xavier, Will and Tomas. Suzie's family are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support for them, and are grateful to be sharing their grief with so many close and devoted friends and family. Thanks also to the staff at BRH for their care of Suzie.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019