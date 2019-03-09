HANRAHAN (Susan ): On 7 March 2019 in Sydney, beloved daughter of Beth and John and loving sister of Jane, Penny and Emma, devoted wife of John Atkinson and absolutely remarkable mother of Lucy, Jack and Samuel, and sister in law of Ted, Wal and David.
Currently, the Guest Book for Susan HANRAHAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
A very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and inspiring teacher who made a difference to so many lives. Her courage and demeanour in the last year was truly inspirational.
She had a wonderful life and will be forever in the memory of those whose lives she touched and influenced.
The funeral will be in Sydney and, at a later date, a memorial service in Perth.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019