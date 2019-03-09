Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Susan HANRAHAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019. View



A very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and inspiring teacher who made a difference to so many lives. Her courage and demeanour in the last year was truly inspirational.

She had a wonderful life and will be forever in the memory of those whose lives she touched and influenced.

The funeral will be in Sydney and, at a later date, a memorial service in Perth.







Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019

