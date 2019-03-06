|
Currently, the Guest Book for Steven BEWRY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019.
BEWRY
Steven Edward (Emu):
15.9.1962 - 2.3.2019
Passed away peacefully at home. Much loved Husband of Julia.
Forever in my heart
xx
A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Swan Yacht Club, Riverside Road, East Fremantle on Friday 15.3.2019 from 11am .
BEWRY
(Steven Edward):
Beloved Son of Ted (dec) and Pat. Loving baby Brother of Teresa (Terri). Mate and Brother-in-law to Steve. Zany and adored Uncle Moo-moo to Chris, Sarah and Jayden, Emma and Shawn. Funny Great Uncle to Mackenzie, Nathalia and Brayden.
Will miss your smiling face - love you always.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019