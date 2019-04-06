|
RUTHVEN Stephen (Steve) 18.06.1951 - 04.04.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children, after a prolonged battle with illness. Beloved Dad of Emma, Kristian, Daniel, Warren and Chrystal. Adored Poppa of
Grace, Harry, Kaeleb, Tate and Ava. Dad you are finally free of pain and the confines life had thrust upon you. Rest peacefully in the arms of your loving family gone before you. To the world you were one, but to us you were our world.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019