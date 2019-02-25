|
Currently, the Guest Book for Stephen ANDREWS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 February 2019.
ANDREWS (Stephen John):
25.2.1954 – 2.7.1979 Steve, happy 65th Birthday. It has been a long forty years since you left us in July. Mum and I miss you so much. There wouldn't have been a day we hadn't thought of you or mentioned your name and looked at your photograph. The red rose will be in the vase as usual. Lots of love, Mum Shirley and Dad Clarrie.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019