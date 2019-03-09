|
Currently, the Guest Book for Stella EVANS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
EVANS (Stella Jean):
23.9.1924 - 5.3.2019 Passed away peacefully at Buckley Caring Centre. Wife of Norman , mother to Phillip, Dale, Paull and Dennis. Nanna to 9 and great-nanna to 15.
R.I.P. Mum, we love you.
EVANS (Stella Jean):
Special memories of you Mum will always be cherished. You were not only the love of my life but my best friend. I will miss you dearly.
Your daughter, Dale.
EVANS (Stella Jean):
Passed away peacefully 5th March 2019. You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.
Will love you forever. Dennis, Vera and family.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019