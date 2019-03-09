Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Stella EVANS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019. View



EVANS (Stella Jean):

23.9.1924 - 5.3.2019 Passed away peacefully at Buckley Caring Centre. Wife of Norman , mother to Phillip, Dale, Paull and Dennis. Nanna to 9 and great-nanna to 15.

R.I.P. Mum, we love you.

EVANS (Stella Jean):

Special memories of you Mum will always be cherished. You were not only the love of my life but my best friend. I will miss you dearly.

Your daughter, Dale.

EVANS (Stella Jean):

Passed away peacefully 5th March 2019. You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.

Will love you forever. Dennis, Vera and family.







