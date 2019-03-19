|
Beloved brother and in-law of Gloria and Ivan (both dec). Uncle to Trevor, Donna and Julie. Great- uncle to three and great- great-uncle to four. RIP
Much loved uncle, it's been a while but it's time to get back on your bike and enjoy the road ahead. Don't forget to pick up a few cans on the way.
You'll be sadly missed. Love you always, Donna and Mick.
Fond memories of a great- uncle. Loved the humour, you will be missed.
Love Jodie and Luke.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019