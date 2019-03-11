|
Currently, the Guest Book for Stan COOPER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019.
COOPER
Stanley William (Stan):
17.5.1924 – 8.3.2019 Of Eaton, formerly of Busselton. Passed away after a short illness. Loving husband of Betty (dec), father and father-in-law of Darryl and Wendy, Trevor and Jill, Linda and Bill, Kate and Arthur, Maureen and Denis, and Mick.
A proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019