EASTOUGH
Sonya (Suzanne):
10.10.1951 - 11.02.2019 Dearly loved Wife of Neville, Mother of Aaron and Hope, loving Sister of Cheryl, Stepmother to Grae, Travis, Wayne and Angela and cherished Nana and Mumma Sonya to many.
'There's a place in my heart that's yours alone, a piece of my heart no other can own. The tears in my eyes I can wipe away, but the memories of you will aways stay.'
Rest in Paradise my beautiful Wife. Forever in my heart, Nifty
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019