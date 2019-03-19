|
COVICH (Sonia Angelene):
12.12.1937 - 19.3.2010 In Loving Memory Dear Mum, Nanna Our Treasured Friend As Morning Dawn Arrives Today Sunkissed Waves Of Love Lovingly Trotting Along Within Our Hearts Beautiful Memories Of You Always In A Garden Valley Shimmering Diamonds Of Beauty Flows A Golden Stream A Mane Of Sunshine A Horse In A Loving Breeze A Bird, A Butterfly Soars Gently By Sparkling Wings Of Gold Remembering Shared Moments Your Warm, Kind Ways Every Cherished Memory Of You We Forever Dearly Hold Shining Everlasting Light And Love Love Always Roxanne xo and Tayana xo
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019