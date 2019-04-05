RAITER:
Prayers for the late Mr Solomon Raiter of Dianella will assemble in the Jewish Prayer Hall of Karrakatta Cemetery at 11.30am today (5.4.2019), followed by the interment in the Jewish Orthodox section.
No flowers by request.
Mourners please use Smyth Road entrance. Gentlemen please wear head covering. Ladies please note that slacks and trousers are inappropriate.
Minyan will be held at the Maurice Zeffert Nursing home, 119 Cresswell Rd Dianella on S aturday (6.4.2019) at 7.30pm
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019