Funeral notice



RAITER:

Prayers for the late Mr Solomon Raiter of Dianella will assemble in the Jewish Prayer Hall of Karrakatta Cemetery at 11.30am today (5.4.2019), followed by the interment in the Jewish Orthodox section.

No flowers by request.

Mourners please use Smyth Road entrance. Gentlemen please wear head covering. Ladies please note that slacks and trousers are inappropriate.



Minyan will be held at the Maurice Zeffert Nursing home, 119 Cresswell Rd Dianella on S aturday (6.4.2019) at 7.30pm











RAITER:Prayers for the late Mr Solomon Raiter of Dianella will assemble in the Jewish Prayer Hall of Karrakatta Cemetery at 11.30am today (5.4.2019), followed by the interment in the Jewish Orthodox section.No flowers by request.Mourners please use Smyth Road entrance. Gentlemen please wear head covering. Ladies please note that slacks and trousers are inappropriate.Minyan will be held at the Maurice Zeffert Nursing home, 119 Cresswell Rd Dianella on S aturday (6.4.2019) at 7.30pm Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers