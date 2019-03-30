|
WILSON (Simon):
1941 - 2019 Loved husband, best friend and soul mate of Marilyn, dearest dad to Robyn, Andrew, Michael and David. Father-in-law to James, Berna, Kate and Prue, grandfather to Joshua (dec), Daniel, Cara, Maddison, Heath, Summer, Rhyder, Riley and Harper.
An honourable man you could rely on always. A man who made his family the centre of his life, and took much pride and pleasure in their company and achievements, big and small. Simon died after a short illness at Busselton Hospital on 28.03.2019. You will always be in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019