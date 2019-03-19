SOMERFORD (Shirley ): Loving wife of Mike (dec), devoted mother of Michael and Peter, adoring mother-in-law of Matt and Nicola, Kate, Becky and Adam, Ben and Katrina, and Catherine, admiring Great Grandmother of Orla and Harry. Passed away peacefully on 18.03.2019. We will miss you greatly, forever in our hearts.
|
Rest now, in peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 19, 2019