SALAMONE (Shirley ): On this day 9 years ago you slipped away from us to a better and more peaceful place. Everyday is still hard and it never gets any easier. Just being able to phone you and hear your voice or helping with wonderful celebrations that take place are truly missed with you not with us. You are always on my mind loved and missed so dearly and most definitely never forgotten. Rest in Peace Mum love Marg and family xx
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 15, 2019