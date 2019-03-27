LARFIELD (Shirley ): 06.09.1949 - 27.03.2018 I don't need a special day to bring you to mind, The days I do not think of you are very hard to find. Each morning when I awake I know that you are gone, and no one knows the heartache as I try to carry on. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow, What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. My thoughts are always with you, your place no one can fill, In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still.
Currently, the Guest Book for Shirley LARFIELD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 30 March 2019.
Love always Dennis, Warren, Kellee, Rebecca and families xxx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019