Shirley HUEY

Obituary
Guest Book
  • " HUEY (Shirley Euphemia): Passed away February 19th,..."
    - Shirley HUEY
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Shirley HUEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 February 2019.


HUEY (Shirley Euphemia):
Passed away February 19th, 2019 aged 80.
Loving wife of Bob, much cherished Mum to Lisa and Matt. Much loved Mother-in-law to Andrew and Natalie.
Beloved Grandma to Meaghan, Ben, Isaac, Jane, Christian, Saul, Brad, Zahra and Alyce. "Purple" Grandma to Teddy.
A life filled with family, love and colour.

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com