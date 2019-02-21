|
HUEY (Shirley Euphemia):
Passed away February 19th, 2019 aged 80.
Loving wife of Bob, much cherished Mum to Lisa and Matt. Much loved Mother-in-law to Andrew and Natalie.
Beloved Grandma to Meaghan, Ben, Isaac, Jane, Christian, Saul, Brad, Zahra and Alyce. "Purple" Grandma to Teddy.
A life filled with family, love and colour.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019