GOODLAD (Shirley Fay):
Loving Wife of Bob for 66 years. Devoted and loving Mum of Joanne, Ronald, Peter and Robert. Loved Mother-in-law of Gary and Fiona. Forever loving Nanna of 8 and Great-Nanna of 6.
Our beautiful, very special Wife, Mum and Nanna.
Your love was spread far and wide to whoever was standing by your side.
Our Angel in heaven for all to share,
only we won't be there.
Will be sadly missed by one and all,
We love and miss you AND you know we are ALL looking after Dad.
"Our Hearts are Broken"
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019