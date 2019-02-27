FRASER (Shirley ): Shirley Fraser passed away peacefully in Nedlands on 8.2.2019 at the age of 92, and in accordance with her wishes was subsequently cremated, with her ashes being spread at sea off Fremantle on 24.2.2019 in the same location of those of her beloved late husband Ron. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her children - Carol, Clive, Marie, Harley, Alan and Lynne, and her sons- and daughters-in-law, grand and great grandchildren. RIP Mum, We Love You.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Shirley FRASER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 2 March 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019