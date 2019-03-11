|
Currently, the Guest Book for Sharon THACKER-WAY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019.
THACKER-WAY (Sharon):
In loving memory of our adored Sharon. You left us far too suddenly, leaving us with broken hearts. Very loved daughter of Daphne and Ray. Loved Sister of Jamie, adopted sister of Erik. Loved Mother of Zac, Hannah, Holly and Jacob.
Resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by heavenly angels.
We'll never stop loving you
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019