FLETCHER-MOFFATT (Sharon Marie ): 6.12.1978 - 21.2.2019 Daughter of Kaye and Glenn, sister to Bradley, mother to Shikara and Taleisha. Our love for you was unconditional, strong and everlasting. We hope you feel that now our memories we have of you will keep us going until we can hold you in our arms again. Until then be surrounded in the warmth of family who are there to embrace and reassure you. Be happy.
Mum, Dad and Bradley
FLETCHER-MOFFATT
(Sharon Marie):
Our darling mother, an adventurous and loving soul, missed by many who laughed with her and loved her. Love your daughters Shikara and Taleisha
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019