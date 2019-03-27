|
TRENERRY
(Shane Mathew):
Passed away suddenly at home aged 43. Loving Son of Annette and Peter. Loving Brother of Paul and Tammy. Father of Zach and Ashleigh. Loved Uncle of Hayley, Jamie-Lee and Jayde. Without farewell you fell asleep, and left fond memories for us to keep. Treasure him Lord in Your garden of rest, for while on earth he was one of the best.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019