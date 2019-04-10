Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Shane GARDINER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 13 April 2019. View



GARDINER (Shane):

23.03.1978 - 07.04.2019 Loving son of Russell and Debra (dec). Brother of Kellie. We are so proud of what you have achieved in 41 years. I thought you were bulletproof but I was proven wrong. You have left us with so many special memories that we will cherish forever. I will make sure that I will always be there for the boys and Kirsty. You will stay in our hearts forever. Our deepest sympathy to the Gardiner and Bowden families.

Your loving father, Russell.



