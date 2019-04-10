|
GARDINER (Shane):
23.03.1978 - 07.04.2019 Loving son of Russell and Debra (dec). Brother of Kellie. We are so proud of what you have achieved in 41 years. I thought you were bulletproof but I was proven wrong. You have left us with so many special memories that we will cherish forever. I will make sure that I will always be there for the boys and Kirsty. You will stay in our hearts forever. Our deepest sympathy to the Gardiner and Bowden families.
Your loving father, Russell.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019