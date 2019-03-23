Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Shane EVANS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 March 2019. View



EVANS (Shane William):

Born 19th July 1959 passed away 20th March 2019. Son of Irene and Bill Evans (both dec). Loved brother of Kathleen, Joan, John and Shelley, brother- in-law of Cos, Judy and Peter. Father of Gabrielle, Melony, Quentin, Daniel (dec), Melissa, Christopher and Renae. Loved uncle of Mark, Tina, Kerri, Renee, Jodie, Bradley, Lauren, Sean, Stephen, Zoe and Laura, partners and family. Shane, you put up a courageous fight, endured so much all with dignity. In our hearts always. Be at peace now. A Private Cremation followed by a Celebration of Shane's Life, date, time etc to be advised.







