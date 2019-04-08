|
NESA (Severino):
Born in Montagna Italy, 22 October 1926.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 5 April 2019.
Much loved husband to Teresa. Proud father to Paul (dec), Robert and Cristian. Respected father- in-law to Debbie, Sonia and Cheryl (dec). Adored Nonno to 7 grandchildren, Bisnonno to 5 great grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a great patriarch, a man who acted as he preached. He lived for his family and only wanted what was best for them.
He will always live on in our memories.
My dearest, you have left me heart broken. Thank you for everything that you have done for me and our family. You were our rock and mentor and left us all with beautiful memories. You worked so hard throughout your life and even harder during your time of illness over the past years. Now it is your time to rest, at peace, united with all your loved ones. I love you and will miss you dearly.
Forever in my heart, Your loving wife Teresa.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019