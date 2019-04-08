Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Severino NESA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019. View



NESA (Severino):

Born in Montagna Italy, 22 October 1926.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 5 April 2019.

Much loved husband to Teresa. Proud father to Paul (dec), Robert and Cristian. Respected father- in-law to Debbie, Sonia and Cheryl (dec). Adored Nonno to 7 grandchildren, Bisnonno to 5 great grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a great patriarch, a man who acted as he preached. He lived for his family and only wanted what was best for them.

He will always live on in our memories.



NESA (Severino):

My dearest, you have left me heart broken. Thank you for everything that you have done for me and our family. You were our rock and mentor and left us all with beautiful memories. You worked so hard throughout your life and even harder during your time of illness over the past years. Now it is your time to rest, at peace, united with all your loved ones. I love you and will miss you dearly.

Forever in my heart, Your loving wife Teresa.



Funeral Director Info

NESA (Severino):Born in Montagna Italy, 22 October 1926.Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 5 April 2019.Much loved husband to Teresa. Proud father to Paul (dec), Robert and Cristian. Respected father- in-law to Debbie, Sonia and Cheryl (dec). Adored Nonno to 7 grandchildren, Bisnonno to 5 great grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a great patriarch, a man who acted as he preached. He lived for his family and only wanted what was best for them.He will always live on in our memories.NESA (Severino):My dearest, you have left me heart broken. Thank you for everything that you have done for me and our family. You were our rock and mentor and left us all with beautiful memories. You worked so hard throughout your life and even harder during your time of illness over the past years. Now it is your time to rest, at peace, united with all your loved ones. I love you and will miss you dearly.Forever in my heart, Your loving wife Teresa. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers