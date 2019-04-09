Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Seamus HESLIN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 12 April 2019. View



James (Seamus):

Passed away on 5.4.2019. Loved husband of Pat and loving father of Caroline and father-in-law to John



HESLIN James (Seamus)

A lifetime of happy memories together. l will miss you deeply. All my love always, your loving wife Pat xxx



HESLIN James (Seamus)

Dad we love you and miss you so much. Thank you for everything you did for us and for the many happy memories we have of times and holidays shared. We will look after Mum. Our lives will never be the same.

Now resting peacefully. Love Caroline and John xxx











