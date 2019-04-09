M arafioti:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Saverio (Sam) MARAFIOTI of Burswood, formerly of North Bodallin, will be celebrated in Aquinas College Chapel, 58 Mt Henry Road, Salter Point commencing at 11:00 AM MONDAY (15.04.2019).
The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 1:00 pm for a Cremation Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Aquinas College Chapel, 58 Mt Henry Road, Salter Point at 3:00 PM on SUNDAY (14.04.2019).
Donations in lieu of flowers to Rockingham General Hospital Donation Account, Elanora Drive, Cooloongup, WA 6168 in Sam's memory would be appreciated.
68 STIRLING ST PERTH 9231 5199
WA Family Owned
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019