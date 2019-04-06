|
Currently, the Guest Book for Saverio MARAFIOTI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019.
MARAFIOTI Saverio (Sam):
Passed away peacefully after an illness at Rockingham General Hospital on 4.4.2019 aged 73 years.
Amazing and much loved husband of Livia, the most special father ever of Giuseppe (Joe), loved and respected father-in-law of Sarah, adored Nonno of Jayden and Joshua, loving step-father of Ara, Luis and Donny.
Treasured son of Giuseppe and Maria Carmela (both dec), cherished brother of Carmel and Enea (dec) Bramuzzo and Grace and Don Wilson, loved brother-in-law of Tulio De Domenico and their extended families.
Sam, rest in peace until we all meet again.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019