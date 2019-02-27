|
MANTEGNA (Santo):
Born East Fremantle 6th April 1957. Passed away peacefully at Fiona Stanley Hospital on 19th February 2019. Beloved Son of Giuseppe (dec) and Giovanna. Dearly loved Brother of Sara and Vic, Tony, Carmela and Mario. Cherished Uncle of Antoinetta and Joe, Fabian and Vicky, Daniel and Christine, Adam and Michelle. Just as you were, you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.
Rest in Peace
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019