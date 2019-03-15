MARAFIOTI:
The Funeral Cortege for Mr Saverio (Sam) Marafioti of Morley, formerly of Bodallin will arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11.00am WEDNESDAY (20.03.2019) for an Entombment Service at the Mausoleum.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Gerard Majella Catholic Church 37 Changton Way, Westminster at 7.00pm on TUESDAY (19.03.2019). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated after the Rosary, commencing at 7.30pm.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019