LEONE (Salvatore):
Born Catania, Sicily on 1st August 1939. Passed away peacefully at SJOG Community Hospice Murdoch on 20th March 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Alfia (dec). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Alfio and Maria, Maria, Carmelina and John. Adored Nonno of Rita, David and Monique, Michael, Jessica, Anita, Nicholas and Benjamin.
No more suffering, no more pain.
We will see you soon in a world that is new.
Rev 21:4,5
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019