Ryan LEVINGS

LEVINGS (Ryan Donald):
30.8.1977 - 23.2.2019 Much loved husband of Mylita and father to Ivy. Much loved son of Pauline and Don (dec), stepson of John and little brother to Troy. Son-in-law to Stephen and Sylvia.
Forever in our hearts.
LEVINGS (Ryan):
To my beautiful husband, I still can't believe you have been taken from us so early. My heart aches and we miss you immensely. Although our grief is raw and overwhelming, I am determined to live the happy life you would have wanted for us and raise our little girl the absolute best way I know possible, honouring your wishes and your memory.
Ride on, my love. With all our deepest love Daddy, Mylita and Ivy.



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019
