Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Ryan LEVINGS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 2 March 2019. View



LEVINGS (Ryan Donald):

30.8.1977 - 23.2.2019 Much loved husband of Mylita and father to Ivy. Much loved son of Pauline and Don (dec), stepson of John and little brother to Troy. Son-in-law to Stephen and Sylvia.

Forever in our hearts.

LEVINGS (Ryan):

To my beautiful husband, I still can't believe you have been taken from us so early. My heart aches and we miss you immensely. Although our grief is raw and overwhelming, I am determined to live the happy life you would have wanted for us and raise our little girl the absolute best way I know possible, honouring your wishes and your memory.

Ride on, my love. With all our deepest love Daddy, Mylita and Ivy.







LEVINGS (Ryan Donald):30.8.1977 - 23.2.2019 Much loved husband of Mylita and father to Ivy. Much loved son of Pauline and Don (dec), stepson of John and little brother to Troy. Son-in-law to Stephen and Sylvia.Forever in our hearts.LEVINGS (Ryan):To my beautiful husband, I still can't believe you have been taken from us so early. My heart aches and we miss you immensely. Although our grief is raw and overwhelming, I am determined to live the happy life you would have wanted for us and raise our little girl the absolute best way I know possible, honouring your wishes and your memory.Ride on, my love. With all our deepest love Daddy, Mylita and Ivy. Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers