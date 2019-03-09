|
S impson (Russell James):
14.4.1943 - 26.2.2019 Formally of Newman. Passed away suddenly in Augusta. Devoted husband of Miriam, now reunited.
A Private Cremation will take place in accordance with Russ's wishes. A celebration of his life will be held at the Augusta Hotel on SUNDAY (17.03.2019) from 2.00pm. Contributions to be shared at Russ's celebration, in the way of photo's, memories, stories can be emailed to [email protected]
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019