Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Roy HART is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019. View



HART (Roy ): Roy (84) died peacefully surrounded by family at Armadale Hospital, on Saturday March 2nd 2019 from complications after a long struggle with MND. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Jan, son Steve, grandchildren Lauren and Harrison and daughter-in-law Nene. Roy was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all. A private funeral service will be held in Fremantle on Wednesday 13th March and the family ask that memorial donations be made to MND Australia.







HART (Roy ): Roy (84) died peacefully surrounded by family at Armadale Hospital, on Saturday March 2nd 2019 from complications after a long struggle with MND. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Jan, son Steve, grandchildren Lauren and Harrison and daughter-in-law Nene. Roy was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all. A private funeral service will be held in Fremantle on Wednesday 13th March and the family ask that memorial donations be made to MND Australia. Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers