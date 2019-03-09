|
Currently, the Guest Book for Roy HART is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
HART (Roy ): Roy (84) died peacefully surrounded by family at Armadale Hospital, on Saturday March 2nd 2019 from complications after a long struggle with MND. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Jan, son Steve, grandchildren Lauren and Harrison and daughter-in-law Nene. Roy was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all. A private funeral service will be held in Fremantle on Wednesday 13th March and the family ask that memorial donations be made to MND Australia.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019