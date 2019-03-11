Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Roy FORD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019. View



FORD (Roy):

After a long battle with cancer, Roy went into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday 8th of March 2019, aged 77.

Kath and children Craig, Carolyn, Derek, Kathryn and families love, and will miss him more than words can say. However, we are all rejoicing with him in his newfound strength and freedom.

"They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint". Isaiah 40:31





