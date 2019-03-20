BISHOP (Rosslyn Anne ): Partner of 41 years and best friend to Robert, mother to Erica and Tony (dec), grandmother to Emily and Jordan. A beautiful lady, strong, caring and selfless to the end, intensely loyal, a tireless worker for KEMH prem. babies and dedicated to Tom, her fat cat friend. Her passing will leave a great void in the lives of all who knew her.
No flowers please - donations to the .
Vale Rosslyn
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019