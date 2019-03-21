|
WHEELER
(Rosemary Adele):
Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side 18.3.2019, aged 66. Devoted and loving wife of Graeme for a wonderful 46 years. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jo and Matt, Naomi and Ed, Simon and Nicoya. Adored and loved Nan of 8. A special thank you to Silver Chain for all your care and support.
Forever in our hearts.
WHEELER
(Rosemary Adele):
Rosie -
God closed your eyes,
To ease the pain,
To wish you back,
Would be in vain.
You suffered so much,
You told so few,
You did not deserve,
What you went through.
Tired and weary,
You made no fuss,
But tried so hard,
To stay with us.
Till we meet again my darling. Love Graeme
WHEELER
(Rosemary Adele):
Our beautiful Mum and Nan. Kind, caring and patient. We will miss you every day.
Jo, Matt, Cassidy and Chloe
WHEELER
(Rosemary Adele):
Our amazing Mum and Nanny, we were so lucky to have you in our lives. Your special love will stay with us always. Thank you for a lifetime of memories.
Nomes, Ed, Ethan, Bodhi and Dustin
WHEELER
(Rosemary Adele):
To my dear Mum/
Nanny Rose,
Wherever we go,
Whatever we do,
There will always be,
Wonderful memories
of you.
Simon, Nicoya, Kayla, Jackson and Gracie
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019