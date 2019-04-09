|
HAYES (Roselmie Mary):
1.5.1932 - 5.4.2019 Your passing has left great sadness in our hearts.
You were an amazing wife to Gabby (dec), Mum, Nanna and Great Nanna to Doug and Helen, Marilyn and Peter, Nathan and Kellie, Holly, Quinten, Lachlan, Kelly and Joel, Nash and Harper.
Beautiful and happy memories.
May you rest in peace our beautiful Rose.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019