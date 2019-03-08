Rosalind GLASS

GLASS
(Dr Rosalind Dawn):
Born in Dwellingup on the 2.9.1953, passed away peacefully in Cairns after a short but painful illness on the 6.3.2019.
Loving Mother of Dusk. Grandmother to Rumi. Daughter of the late Grace and Clarrie Glass of Banksiadale.
Sister to Joan, Kevin, Beryl, Graham, Hedley and Blue (all dec), Clarrie, Ray, Janice, Glenys, Julie and twin to Robert.
No more pain.
A day to remember Dawn will be held in Perth.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019
