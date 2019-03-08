|
Currently, the Guest Book for Rosalind GLASS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019.
GLASS
(Dr Rosalind Dawn):
Born in Dwellingup on the 2.9.1953, passed away peacefully in Cairns after a short but painful illness on the 6.3.2019.
Loving Mother of Dusk. Grandmother to Rumi. Daughter of the late Grace and Clarrie Glass of Banksiadale.
Sister to Joan, Kevin, Beryl, Graham, Hedley and Blue (all dec), Clarrie, Ray, Janice, Glenys, Julie and twin to Robert.
No more pain.
A day to remember Dawn will be held in Perth.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019