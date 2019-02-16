Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Ronald SHAY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 February 2019. View More Photos View all 2 photos









Ronald Eric SHAY 1937 - 2019



Ron Shay was born under a Mulga tree on Hillview Station, 50kms from Mt Yagahong, east of Meekatharra on the 21st August 1937. Ron was an Elder of the Yugunga-Nya People and had a deep connection to his country. Ron's parents were Agnes and Harry Shay, both of Meekatharra and he had four brothers and sisters: Winnie Shay (dec), Rex Shay (dec) Bill Shay, Evelyn Gilla.



Ron came from humble beginnings with limited education. Some of happiest years of his life were working at Doolgunna Station near Meekatharra for Florence and Deane Davies, where he was a station hand.



He left Doolgunna at 23 and mustered and sheared sheep at several neighbouring stations, including Mingha Springs and Jiminidi, which were owned by the Sorensen family.



Ron worked for the Main Roads Mid-West region for 34 years. Through hard work, a love of people, a great sense of humour and a high intelligence, Ron rose through the ranks at Main Roads to Supervisor. His calm and considered manner combined with his years of practical experience made him a perfect mentor for many young Main Roads workers, graduates and engineers. He will be remembered fondly by his colleagues as an integral part of the history of Main Roads Mid West region.



In his later years, Ron was instrumental in setting up Yagahong Alliance and was a Board Director for 3 years. It was Ron's commitment and passion to the Yugunga-Nya People, together with his personal mantra of "wanting to give back something to his people" that cemented the Yugunga Nya Trust and Centrals in working together to form Yagahong Alliance.



Ron is survived by his four children to his first wife Joan Reece - Lloyd, Annie (Marcia), Malcolm and Deane. Ron was married to his second wife Louise for 29 years and proudly called Lou's children, Barry, Len, Scott and Kelly, his own.



Ron was a very proud and humble man who led a simple life, and touched all who came into contact with him. It always felt a privilege to meet him. He successfully walked in two worlds, between Aboriginal and white people and he was respected by all. RIP, you will be deeply missed.





