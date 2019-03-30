|
RUDRUM Ronald (Ron):
To my dearest loving husband Ron. You've left my heart torn in two. Life will never be the same without you by my side! Until we meet again my love. Thank you for 60 wonderful years of life together!
Your Loving Wife, Fay XOXOX
Rudrum Ronald (Ron):
Such a huge hole has been left in our family with the heartbreaking loss of our cherished Dad and adored Poppy.
Forever in our hearts. Your loving children Cheri-Lyn, Suzette, Cathy, Darren, Lloyd, respective partners and precious grandchildren. XOXOX
Rudrum Ronald (Ron):
Forever the sunshine of our lives! Your words of wisdom, hilarious quirks, unfaltering love and guidance to your kids and grandkids will never be forgotten. Truly a remarkable, beautiful soul, so sadly missed!
Love, Cathy, Mark, Chris and Tess XOXOX
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019