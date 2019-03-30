Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Ronald RUDRUM is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 2 April 2019. View



RUDRUM Ronald (Ron):

To my dearest loving husband Ron. You've left my heart torn in two. Life will never be the same without you by my side! Until we meet again my love. Thank you for 60 wonderful years of life together!

Your Loving Wife, Fay XOXOX

Rudrum Ronald (Ron):

Such a huge hole has been left in our family with the heartbreaking loss of our cherished Dad and adored Poppy.

Forever in our hearts. Your loving children Cheri-Lyn, Suzette, Cathy, Darren, Lloyd, respective partners and precious grandchildren. XOXOX

Rudrum Ronald (Ron):

Forever the sunshine of our lives! Your words of wisdom, hilarious quirks, unfaltering love and guidance to your kids and grandkids will never be forgotten. Truly a remarkable, beautiful soul, so sadly missed!

Love, Cathy, Mark, Chris and Tess XOXOX











Funeral Director Info

RUDRUM Ronald (Ron):To my dearest loving husband Ron. You've left my heart torn in two. Life will never be the same without you by my side! Until we meet again my love. Thank you for 60 wonderful years of life together!Your Loving Wife, Fay XOXOXRudrum Ronald (Ron):Such a huge hole has been left in our family with the heartbreaking loss of our cherished Dad and adored Poppy.Forever in our hearts. Your loving children Cheri-Lyn, Suzette, Cathy, Darren, Lloyd, respective partners and precious grandchildren. XOXOXRudrum Ronald (Ron):Forever the sunshine of our lives! Your words of wisdom, hilarious quirks, unfaltering love and guidance to your kids and grandkids will never be forgotten. Truly a remarkable, beautiful soul, so sadly missed!Love, Cathy, Mark, Chris and Tess XOXOX Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers