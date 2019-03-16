ROBERTS (Ronald John ): Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. Devoted husband of Kath (dec), dearly loved father of Janet, Helen and Peter. Father-in-law to Ron and Kay. Wonderful pop to Mathew, Christopher, Jonathon, Justin, Karyn, Michael and Jennifer, "old pop" to Blair. We have so many treasured memories and will never forget you. Forever in our hearts. Resting peacefully now with his beloved Kath.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019