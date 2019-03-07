|
MILLMAN (Ronald):
Passed away on March 2nd 2019 at the Mount Hospital. Father to Jenifer, John and Stephen. Father-in-law to Peter, Judy and Terri. Grand- father to Nicole, Natika, Felicity, Michael and Anthony. Great grandfather to Ashley and Callum.
A true gentleman with a keen love of family. You will always be in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019