Mac Gillivray (Ronald):
To my wonderful husband, how do I move on from this. You were my everything. I love you and will always love you. Rest in peace darling, you are with your Mum now. Until we meet again. Your loving wife, Sue xxoo
MACGILLIVRAY (Ronald):
You are gone from our lives but never from our hearts and memories. Wonderful father, stepdad, father-in-law and grandfather.
We love you.
James Mac, Tammy, James Webb, Mark, Brodie and Shae xxoo
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019