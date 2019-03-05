|
Currently, the Guest Book for Ronald JACOBS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 8 March 2019.
JACOBS (Ronald):
08.04.1926 - 02.03.2019 Passed away aged 92. Much loved Uncle Ron to all. A caring and clever gentleman. Will be sadly missed.
Thanks to the wonderful staff at ICU Murdoch.
Special loving brother to Jean. A wonderful bond and father to Sue. It's been a pleasure to have had you in our lives. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts. Jean, Sue, Marek, Konrad, Lara, Dain and the Srokowski family.
Devoted husband of Dorothy (dec). Loved Stepdad of Beverly, Graham and Ian. Adored Uncle Ron to all the family. A kind and gentle man willing to help all. Forever loved and never forgotten.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019