CUNNINGHAM
Romona (Bubs) Dawn:
Passed away peacefully on 04.03.2019. Dearly loved Wife of Jack, caring Mum to Beth, John, Lisa and Lorene. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Remembering you will be easy as you will be in our hearts forever. You were such a blessing to us all. No one could have been more loving or loved.
Fly free Bubs
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019