HARE (nee Triat) Roma:
Left us peacefully 23.3.19. Loving Mother of David, Margaret, Jennifer and families. Sister of Shirley, Veronica, Margaret and Frances. Special Nanna of 7, and Great Nan of 6. Thanks to Uncle Alf and Aunty Fran for their love and support.
As hard as it is to say goodbye, you now have wings, so you can fly.
HARE (Roma):
Passed peacefully aged 93 years. Loving Mum of David, Mary Anne, Nanna of Paul and Kim, Nan of Bailey and Sarina. Reunited with love ones.
