FISHER (Rodney Errol ): 01.09.1938 - 04.04.2019 Passed peacefully at Menora Gardens. Beloved husband of Rina for 58 years. Father to Mark and Lisa. Father-in-law to Mark and Sylvia and loving Pop to Gioia Gianni and Luke. Thank you to all the staff for his care
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Rodney FISHER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 9 April 2019.
Rodney/Dad/Pop you will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019