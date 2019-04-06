Rodney FISHER

FISHER (Rodney Errol ): 01.09.1938 - 04.04.2019 Passed peacefully at Menora Gardens. Beloved husband of Rina for 58 years. Father to Mark and Lisa. Father-in-law to Mark and Sylvia and loving Pop to Gioia Gianni and Luke. Thank you to all the staff for his care
Rodney/Dad/Pop you will be forever missed and always in our hearts.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019
